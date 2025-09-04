Pittsburgh Steeler Pat Freiermuth starts new fund to benefit local educators

PITTSBURGH — Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is on a mission to help local students and teachers.

This week, he launched “The Freiermuth Fund” with the goal of providing students and educators with the tools they need to succeed in the classroom and beyond.

Freiermuth said he comes from a family of educators and said he knew it was important to use his platform to give back.

“To be able to give back to teachers and community and schools that need it, it’s really important to me and my family, so it’s really cool to help out in that way,” Freiermuth said.

Some of the resources the fund will cover are laptops, books and school supplies.

A “Teacher of the Month” will be honored from Western Pennsylvania, too. That winner will receive $1,000 toward classroom supplies.

