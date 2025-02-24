Pittsburgh Steelers announce first-ever fan cruise

Get ready to set sail, yinzers! The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced its first-ever fan cruise.

The cruise will embark on May 19, 2026. The six-day, five-night cruise on the Norwegian Escape Ship will include stops in the Bahamas and Mexico before returning to Miami.

The all-inclusive experience will feature interactive activities with Steelers Legends, including autograph sessions, beach parties, group dinners, meet & greets, pool parties and more.

“We’re excited to partner with Seaside Events to create this unforgettable voyage for Steelers Nation” said Ryan Huzjak, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. “The Steelers Fan Cruise will provide our fans with a unique opportunity to bond over their love for the Steelers, meet Steelers greats, explore tropical destinations, and enjoy the luxury amenities of the Norwegian Escape Ship.”

Starting Friday, fans can book their reservation at SteelersFanCruise.com.

