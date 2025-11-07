Pittsburgh Steelers announce partnership with Kimberly-Clark

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced a partnership with Kimberly-Clark Professional to enhance the fan experience at Acrisure Stadium with premium hygiene products.

This collaboration aims to support the Steelers’ commitment to fan safety and comfort by providing products from brands such as Scott, Kleenex, and WypAll. The partnership will also involve the deployment of Onvation smart restroom technology, marking the largest implementation in Kimberly-Clark’s history.

“As a Proud Partner, we’re excited to support the Pittsburgh Steelers commitment to sustainability and clean spaces for fans, staff, and players,” said Ignacio Suit, chief customer officer for Kimberly-Clark Professional.

Acrisure Stadium serves as a hub for community connection in the region, hosting various events throughout the year.

The partnership will provide hygiene products through touchless dispensers, minimizing contact points in high-traffic areas to enhance the overall hygiene experience for guests. Fans will have access to Kimberly-Clark Professional products inside Acrisure Stadium throughout the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Kimberly-Clark Professional and the Pittsburgh Steelers will explore community initiatives that promote sustainability, workplace wellness and education as part of the multi-year agreement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group