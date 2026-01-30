Pittsburgh Steelers name Patrick Graham as new defensive coordinator

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have chosen Patrick Graham as their next defensive coordinator.

The Steelers announced the hire on Friday afternoon.

Graham has been in the NFL for 17 years and has spent the last four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Graham worked on the New England Patriots’ defense from 2009-2015, the New York Giants’ defense from 2016-17 and 2020-21, the Green Bay Packers’ defense in 2018 and the Miami Dolphins’ defense in 2019.

The Pittsburgh Steelers said Maxx Crosby and Robert Spillane flourished under Graham’s coaching. Crosby earned four of his five Pro Bowl selections at that time.

During his time with the Raiders, their defense was ranked in the top 15, out of 32, in multiple categories.

The Raiders finished ninth in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 19.5 points per game in 2023. The Steelers noted that they were 28th in the league in 2022.

Under Graham, the Raiders’ defense also jumped from 28th overall in the NFL in 2022 to 15th in 2023.

Graham worked with head coach Mike McCarthy during his time with the Green Bay Packers in 2018. That defense ranked 13th overall in the NFL.

The Steelers added that the Patriots won the AFC East all seven seasons that Graham served as a coach for their defense. They went on to win Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

