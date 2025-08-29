Pittsburgh Steelers rename youth mentoring program in honor of Jerome Bettis

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have renamed their youth mentoring program to the Jerome Bettis Leadership Award, honoring the Hall of Famer’s legacy of mentorship.

This program recognizes local high school football players who excel in mentoring their teammates both on and off the field. The renaming reflects the Steelers’ ongoing commitment to fostering leadership and character among young athletes in the region.

“I give back because of what I was given,” said Jerome Bettis, legendary Steelers running back, Hall of Famer and Super Bowl XL winner. “Throughout my career, I strived to be a positive influence on my teammates and in my community.”

The Jerome Bettis Leadership Award honors 11 high school football players and 7 girls’ flag football players each season. Players must be nominated by a coach, athletic director or principal, and winners are recognized on the field during a Steelers home game.

Each player’s school receives a $1,000 donation to their football program, funded by the Steelers, The Mentoring Partnership and co-presenting sponsors Giant Eagle and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Dan Rooney, vice president of business development and strategy for the Steelers, emphasized the importance of football as a platform for building leadership and character.

“Jerome Bettis embodies what it means to be a leader on and off the field,” Rooney said.

