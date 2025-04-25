Pittsburgh Steelers select defensive tackle Derrick Harmon

GREEN BAY — The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted defensive tackle Derrick Harmon in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Harmon was their first pick in the draft and the 21st overall.

With the 21st pick in the 2025 #NFLDraft, we select DT Derrick Harmon. pic.twitter.com/34y9H5GqdH — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 25, 2025

According to NBC Sports, Harmon had 45 tackles, 10 tackes for loss, five sacks and two forced fumbles while playing for the Oregon Ducks last season.

Harmon is 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 313 pounds.

Our partners at SteelersNOW.com said he is comparable to Cameron Heyward.

