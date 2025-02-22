Pittsburgh Steelers sign massive pass-catching tight end

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed tight end Donald Parham to a one-year contract for the 2025 season, the team announced on Friday.

Parham, 27, spent the 2024 season on the Denver Broncos practice squad without playing a game. Before that, he played four seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers.

A 6-foot-8, 237-pound Lakeland, Florida native, Parham didn’t play football until his senior season in high school. The late bloomer played collegiately at the FCS level for Stetson, where he finished as the school’s all-time leader in receptions and yards.

