STRABANE, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised Canon-McMillan High School head football coach Mike Evans with tickets to Super Bowl LXI on Tuesday.

The team honored Evans in recognition of his perseverance through multiple battles with cancer and his return to coaching the Big Macs this season.

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Evans stepped away from coaching last season while battling cancer before returning to the sidelines this fall to lead the Canon-McMillan High School football team.

His return has been marked by a successful season, with the Big Macs advancing to the WPIAL Class 6A Championship game.

The surprise took place Tuesday afternoon during Canon-McMillan football practice.

Pittsburgh Steelers long snapper Christian Kuntz joined the team as an additional surprise to deliver the news directly to Evans. Kuntz is a Western Pennsylvania native and a graduate of Chartiers Valley High School.

Steelers Vice President Dan Rooney highlighted Evans’ dedication to his team and the local football community.

“Our region’s style of football is built on grit, determination and never giving up,” Rooney said. “Coach Evans has embodied these values every day, overcoming health challenges and returning to the sidelines to lead the Big Macs to a WPIAL Championship game. We are thrilled to surprise him with tickets to Super Bowl LXI – a fitting honor for a coach whose resilience, dedication and commitment to his team exemplify the very best of Western Pennsylvania football.”

Canon-McMillan will play in the WPIAL Class 6A Championship game this Saturday.

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