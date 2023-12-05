Pittsburgh stocks up for first 11 months of 2023, beating Dow

PITTSBURGH — Pulling data for year-end, including looking at change in overall stock prices for local companies, through almost 11 months, local stocks are up more than 25%, with most stocks up and many up a bit. Led by huge increases for companies including Duolingo Inc., Ansys Inc., Consol Energy Inc., Wesco International Inc., Limbach Holdings Inc. (biggest % gain) and others.

The first 11 months of 2023 have seen the continued effort to slow economic growth through Fed policy, but that did not stop Pittsburgh-area public companies from outperforming the Dow and S&P 500 over this span.

Through the close of the market on Nov. 30, the 40 public companies (including major banks) in the Pittsburgh region had seen their stock prices increase by 25.4% from the start of the year.

