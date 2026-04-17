Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announces tour in Europe

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is heading overseas to play over a dozen concerts in six countries.

The orchestra will represent the Steel City in nine European cities during a tour running Aug. 26 through Sept. 10.

Music Director Manfred Honeck will lead the tour, which includes the following concerts:

Kurhaus Meran, Merano (Italy)

Wednesday, August 26, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Alexandre Kantorow, piano



Schulhoff (arr. Honeck/Ille): Five Pieces



Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini



Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Grosses Festspielhaus, Salzburg (Austria)

Thursday, August 27, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Alexandre Kantorow, piano



Schulhoff (arr. Honeck/Ille): Five Pieces



Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini



Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

National Philharmonic, Warsaw (Poland)

Saturday, August 29, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Bruce Liu, piano



Szymanowski: Concert Overture



Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini



Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

National Philharmonic, Warsaw (Poland)

Sunday, August 30, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Alexandre Kantorow, piano



Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1



Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg (Germany)

Tuesday, September 1, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Alexandre Kantorow, piano



Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1



Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg (Germany)

Wednesday, September 2, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Augustin Hadelich, violin



Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances



Barber: Violin Concerto



Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Kultur & Kongresszentrum, Lucerne (Switzerland)

Thursday, September 3, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Alexandre Kantorow, piano



Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1



Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

Kultur & Kongresszentrum, Lucerne (Switzerland)

Friday, September 4, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin



John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine



Penderecki: Metamorphosen, Violin Concerto No. 2



Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Cologne Philharmonie, Cologne (Germany)

Sunday, September 6, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin



John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine



Penderecki: Metamorphosen, Violin Concerto No. 2



Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Concertgebouw, Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Monday, September 7, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Augustin Hadelich, violin



Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances



Barber: Violin Concerto



Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Philharmonie, Essen (Germany)

Tuesday, September 8, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Alexandre Kantorow, piano



John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine



Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini



Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Vienna Konzerthaus, Vienna (Austria)

Wednesday, September 9, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Augustin Hadelich, violin



John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine



Barber: Violin Concerto



Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Vienna Konzerthaus, Vienna (Austria)

Thursday, September 10, 2026



Manfred Honeck, conductor



Alexandre Kantorow, piano



Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1



Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5

“When we tour, we carry the unique sound and spirit of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra onto the world stage,” said Music Director Manfred Honeck. “What I value most is the opportunity to present the orchestra’s artistry, precision, and expressive depth at Europe’s most inspiring venues. This upcoming tour promises to be among our finest on the continent, and we look forward to reconnecting with audiences and sharing performances that are as powerful as they are deeply personal.”

PSO said they work with the Hillman Endowment for International Performances to make tours like this happen.

A limited “Patron Tour Experience” is available. Anyone interested in that is encouraged to reach out to the Development department by emailing: pso_development@pittsburghsymphony.org .

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