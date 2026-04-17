Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announces tour in Europe

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is heading overseas to play over a dozen concerts in six countries.
The orchestra will represent the Steel City in nine European cities during a tour running Aug. 26 through Sept. 10.
Music Director Manfred Honeck will lead the tour, which includes the following concerts:
- Kurhaus Meran, Merano (Italy)
- Wednesday, August 26, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Alexandre Kantorow, piano
- Schulhoff (arr. Honeck/Ille): Five Pieces
- Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
- Grosses Festspielhaus, Salzburg (Austria)
- Thursday, August 27, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Alexandre Kantorow, piano
- Schulhoff (arr. Honeck/Ille): Five Pieces
- Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
- National Philharmonic, Warsaw (Poland)
- Saturday, August 29, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Bruce Liu, piano
- Szymanowski: Concert Overture
- Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- National Philharmonic, Warsaw (Poland)
- Sunday, August 30, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Alexandre Kantorow, piano
- Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
- Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg (Germany)
- Tuesday, September 1, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Alexandre Kantorow, piano
- Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
- Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg (Germany)
- Wednesday, September 2, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Augustin Hadelich, violin
- Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances
- Barber: Violin Concerto
- Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- Kultur & Kongresszentrum, Lucerne (Switzerland)
- Thursday, September 3, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Alexandre Kantorow, piano
- Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
- Kultur & Kongresszentrum, Lucerne (Switzerland)
- Friday, September 4, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin
- John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
- Penderecki: Metamorphosen, Violin Concerto No. 2
- Dvořák: Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- Cologne Philharmonie, Cologne (Germany)
- Sunday, September 6, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin
- John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
- Penderecki: Metamorphosen, Violin Concerto No. 2
- Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- Concertgebouw, Amsterdam (Netherlands)
- Monday, September 7, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Augustin Hadelich, violin
- Carlos Simon: Four Black American Dances
- Barber: Violin Concerto
- Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- Philharmonie, Essen (Germany)
- Tuesday, September 8, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Alexandre Kantorow, piano
- John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
- Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
- Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- Vienna Konzerthaus, Vienna (Austria)
- Wednesday, September 9, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Augustin Hadelich, violin
- John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine
- Barber: Violin Concerto
- Dvořák, Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
- Vienna Konzerthaus, Vienna (Austria)
- Thursday, September 10, 2026
- Manfred Honeck, conductor
- Alexandre Kantorow, piano
- Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1
- Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5
“When we tour, we carry the unique sound and spirit of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra onto the world stage,” said Music Director Manfred Honeck. “What I value most is the opportunity to present the orchestra’s artistry, precision, and expressive depth at Europe’s most inspiring venues. This upcoming tour promises to be among our finest on the continent, and we look forward to reconnecting with audiences and sharing performances that are as powerful as they are deeply personal.”
PSO said they work with the Hillman Endowment for International Performances to make tours like this happen.
A limited “Patron Tour Experience” is available. Anyone interested in that is encouraged to reach out to the Development department by emailing: pso_development@pittsburghsymphony.org.
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