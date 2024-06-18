Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra to hold free Americana concert at Soldiers & Sailors

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will hold a free concert at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall.

The annual Americana Concert will be held at 7 p.m. on June 28.

Music from John Williams’ “The Patriot,” George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and songs of the armed forces will be featured.

The concert is free but registration is required.

