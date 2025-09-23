Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra raises over $1 million for education programs at opening gala

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra’s annual Opening Night Gala raised over $1 million to support its education and community programs.

The gala took place on Saturday and was led by Music Director Manfred Honeck, featuring guest artist Yuja Wang.

Wang performed Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Other performances included PSO Concertmasters David McCarroll and Justine Campagna.

The funds raised will support the PSO’s Learning & Engagement programs, including the Schooltime program, which provides free concerts for K-12 students.

“We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary generosity shown at this year’s Gala,” said President & CEO Melia Tourangeau. “Raising over one million dollars in a single evening reflects the incredible commitment of our community to music and education.”

Schooltime, the symphony’s cornerstone music education program, provides free access to orchestral concerts and classroom resources for K–12 students across the region. Last season alone, Schooltime reached more than 22,000 students and teachers.

Gala support also fuels initiatives such as Schooltime on the Road, bringing the full orchestra into communities beyond Heinz Hall, and expands transportation funding to help ensure that every child can experience the power of live music.

The Gala is the symphony’s largest annual fundraising event.

