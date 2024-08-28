Pittsburgh ‘T’ Red Line to reopen this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The Red Line for Pittsburgh’s T rail system will reopen on Sept. 1.

The Red Line has been closed for two and a half months for construction, including several safety-critical maintenance projects. Contractors replaced several thousand feet of light-rail track and reconstructed four grade crossings.

“I want to thank our riders for their patience during this project,” said Pittsburgh Regional Transit CEO Katharine Kelleman. “I also want to thank Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 85 for working with us to ensure riders had several alternate options during this closure.”

PRT will be running several test trips between Dormont Junction and South Hills Junction through Saturday, Aug. 31.

While the Red Line was shut down, crews also tackled some non-safety-critical projects to decrease the potential of future closures.

The work is among several light-rail infrastructure investments PRT has planned over the next few years totaling more than $150 million.

