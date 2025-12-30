Pittsburgh tech sector’s most notable venture capital investments in 2025

PITTSBURGH — While the venture capital sector saw ups and downs in 2025, many Pittsburgh-area companies were able to secure notable deals throughout the year.

At the highest level, the region saw two companies hit the coveted unicorn status, a valuation above $1 billion. Med-tech startup Abridge, which provides AI tools to clinicians, raised a $250 million Series D, valuing it at $2.75 billion in February before quickly doubling that value to approximately $5.3 billion with a $300 million Series E in June. That same month, Gecko Robotics, which utilizes robotics and software to analyze infrastructure, secured a $125 million Series D round valuing it at $1.25 billion.

The region’s other unicorn, Skild AI, never publicly disclosed raising funds this year, but PitchBook data shows a $500 million Series B valuing the company at $4.7 billion having closed in May of this year. That round was also reported on by Bloomberg and the Financial Times. Reuters has since reported that SoftBank Group Corp. and Nvidia Corp. are exploring an investment of over $1 billion into the startup that would value it at approximately $14 billion.

