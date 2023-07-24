Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix held at Schenley Park

PITTSBURGH — The 2023 Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix continued over the weekend in Schenley Park.

Title sponsor Caliente Pizza & Draft House presented the Caliente International Car Show, which featured thousands of vintage vehicles, highlighted by the “Cortile della Corsa,” a courtyard of Italian makes and models on the 18th hole of the Bob O’Connor Golf Course.

Vintage races were held Saturday and Sunday, with the top finishers recognized in the Helltown Brewing Winner’s Circle.

Funds raised from the week’s events go to Autism-Pittsburgh and Merakey Allegheny Valley School, organizations that help provide resources, support and residential care to individuals with autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group