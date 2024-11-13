Pittsburgh volunteers continuing to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene in September

PITTSBURGH — Efforts to help people impacted by Hurricane Helene are continuing in Pittsburgh.

On Tuesday, a team from the Oaklander Hotel met at the Brother’s Brother Foundation to help put together and load hygiene kits for hurricane victims.

Volunteers said that even though it’s been some time since the storm, there is still a big need for supplies.

“The needs are tremendous,” Ozzy Samad said. “If you look at the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida and adjacent states, we’re continuing to work in those areas. And lately, we’ve sent out generators that are going to be needed as the weather gets colder and so on.”

The group is always in need of financial donations for supplies and volunteers to put the materials together.

