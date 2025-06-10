Pittsburgh Water signs 15-year lease for new operations center at former Heinz facility

Pittsburgh Water is preparing to move into a new 127,000-square-foot operations center where soup and other foods were once produced on the North Side of the Allegheny River.

The city’s water and sewer authority, which rebranded as Pittsburgh Water late last year, announced it has signed a 15-year lease to take 127,000 square feet of office and warehouse space at 1260 River Ave., the massive, one-time HJ Heinz Co. and Riverbend Foods facility that New York-based Golden East Investors has been working to redevelop into a larger mixed-use property now called River Commerce Park.

Jen Presutti, chief financial officer for Pittsburgh Water, said a prepared statement: “This strategic move will enhance our operational efficiency by consolidating four of our current locations into a centralized, modern Operations Center, strengthening our ability to perform necessary maintenance and infrastructure improvements. Our current facilities are co-located with infrastructure, such as pump stations, critical to the distribution of drinking water. These facilities were not designed to accommodate the needs of our Operations Department. They lack adequate office space, meeting and training rooms, areas for administrative support, and locker facilities for field staff. When the new River Avenue facility is built out, it will improve the quality of the workplace for our essential employees.”

