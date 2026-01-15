Pittsburgh woman accused of DUI, crashing while 4 children were inside car

PITTSBURGH — A woman allegedly drove under the influence, hitting a stop sign and a parked car in Pittsburgh’s Brookline neighborhood while four children were in her car.

According to the criminal complaint, Jessica Linsenbigler had picked up her children, niece and nephew from their bus stop on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Linsenbigler was driving down Freedom Avenue and attempted to turn right onto Woodbourne Avenue when she knocked over a stop sign, drove over a bush, backed onto the road and then side-swiped a parked car.

No injuries were reported.

According to the criminal complaint, Linsenbigler failed a sobriety test and was taken to Allegheny County Jail.

Linsenbigler is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

