Pittsburgh woman advances to Battle Round of ‘The Voice’

Sloane Simon Sloane Simon on The Voice Season 26 Episode 4. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

PITTSBURGH — Sloane Simon, a Pittsburgh woman, is officially on Gwen Stefani’s team and heading to the Battle Round of “The Voice.”

Simon, 19, is a student at New York University.

Her Blind Audition, a cover of Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” secured a two-chair turn from Michael Bublé and Gwen Stefani.

“My father and I used to sing this song on drives to elementary school,” Simon said before she performed on Tuesday. “Music has always been our shared bond, so advancing to the next round would definitely be a huge win for my family. I can’t wait to make my mom and dad proud today. The rest is still unwritten.”

Her father, Steven, was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma during her first semester of college.

He appeared in a video message on “The Voice” Tuesday night, and asked Snoop Dogg to turn his chair for Sloane.

While Snoop Dogg didn’t turn his chair, he advised Steven to “stay strong” and Sloane ended up on Team Gwen.

“I’m so happy I got Sloane,” Stefani said. “She has a very angelic voice. I really just need to find out more about who she is and what kind of music she wants to make.”

Blind Auditions continue next week, and the Battle Round starts on Monday, Oct. 21.

