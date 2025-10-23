Allegheny County burglary suspect arrested twice for missing court dates now facing more charges

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman has been arrested twice for missing court dates and now faces additional felony charges, according to Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin M. Kraus.

Bailey Loveday, 37, was initially charged with felony burglary, theft and trespass by Jefferson Hills Police in August after DNA linked her to a house burglary in 2023. She missed her preliminary hearing on Oct. 8, 2025, leading to a magisterial bench warrant for her arrest.

Detectives tracked Loveday’s vehicle to a Sheetz location on Route 51 in Pleasant Hills on Oct. 8, where she resisted arrest and had access to several knives. She was transported to the Allegheny County Jail and given a new hearing date of Oct. 15, but failed to appear again.

A hearing was held without Loveday on Oct. 15, and all charges were held for trial. A bond forfeiture bench warrant was issued six days later.

This week, detectives with the sheriff’s office found Loveday inside a home on Pittsburgh’s South Side. She refused to open the door, prompting detectives to enter through an open window. Loveday resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Loveday is now facing additional charges of default in appearance, flight to avoid apprehension and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.

