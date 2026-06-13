John Cena announced as headliner for Steel City Con

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — John Cena has been announced as a headliner for the upcoming Steel City Con.

Cena is mainly known for his time as a WWE superstar, his role as Peacemaker in “Peacemaker” and “The Suicide Squad.” He was also a Ken in “Barbie” and Rocksteady in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

Contrary to his iconic slogan, you can see Cena on Aug. 8 at the Monroeville Convention Center.

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Click here if you are interested in buying tickets.

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