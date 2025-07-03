Pittsburgh woman charged in connection with death of her 73-year-old mother

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman has been charged in connection with the death of her 73-year-old mother.

On June 2, around 8 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Ley Street in Troy Hill for reports of a domestic disturbance.

A 73-year-old woman, later identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office as Patricia Kachinko, told officers she was punched in the chest during an argument with her daughter.

Kachinko was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation, but later died from her injuries on June 24. The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide.

Krystal Slepski, 43, of Reserve Township, was charged with simple assault for the initial incident. Police said additional charges are expected.

Slepski remains in the Allegheny County Jail.

