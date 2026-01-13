Pittsburgh woman pleads guilty to possessing, distributing child sex abuse material

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh woman pleaded guilty to federal charges of distributing and possessing material depicting the exploitation of a minor.

According to Assistant United States Attorney Troy Rivetti, Marissa Lynn Segal, 31, pleaded guilty to two counts on Monday.

In connection to the plea, the court was told that on July 14, 2025, Segal distributed material depicting the sexual abuse of a child via a mobile app. Prosecutors say the material sent includes photos and videos of infant victims and victims engaged in acts of bestiality.

Prosecutors also say Segal possessed child sexual abuse material of prepubescent minors.

Segal will be sentenced in April. She faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

