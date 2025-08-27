Pittsburgh Zoo accepted as member of World Association of Zoos & Aquariums

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has been accepted as a member of the World Association of Zoos & Aquariums (WAZA), joining a global alliance dedicated to animal care and conservation.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is now part of WAZA, a network that includes nearly 400 leading institutions and organizations worldwide, committed to advancing conservation and protecting biodiversity.

“This verifies that the Zoo is uniquely positioned to be a world leader in the zoo profession and that we hold ourselves to the highest standards,” said Dr. Jeremy Goodman, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

WAZA CEO, Dr. Martín Zordan, welcomed the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, noting that its innovative masterplan and dedication to sustainability strengthen the collective efforts of the network.

The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums (AZA), the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) and the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks, and it is certified by American Humane.

WAZA’s mission since 1935 has been to guide and support zoos and aquariums in animal care, environmental education and global conservation efforts.

The organization promotes cooperation among zoos, aquariums and other wildlife experts to tackle global issues such as illegal wildlife trade and climate change.

Dr. Goodman expressed pride in the zoo’s staff for reaching this milestone and emphasized the ongoing work needed to further conservation efforts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group