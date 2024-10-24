Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium announces death of Ivan the gorilla

PITTSBURGH — Ivan, a beloved gorilla at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium, died on Wednesday.

The zoo announced Ivan’s death on Thursday. He was 11 years old.

According to a news release, Ivan suffered cardiac arrest during a medical procedure.

“Though Ivan showed no pre-existing conditions, gorillas – whose hearts are very similar to human hearts – are known for being highly susceptible to cardiac disease which led to additional specialist care. The Zoo veterinary team engaged cardiologists to offer their support and expertise for the preparation and the procedure. A post-mortem examination is being conducted,” the zoo said in a release.

Ivan was born at the zoo on April 11, 2013. The zoo remembers him as a favorite among staff and guests.

“Ivan was hand-raised by extremely hard-working staff and volunteers who spent 24 hours a day with him for about five months before they were able to successfully reintroduce him to his troop,” Curator of Mammals Kelsey Forbes said. “He was known and loved for his deep happy rumbles and playful personality. He always put a smile on keepers’ faces with his antics.”

The zoo invites guests to share their memories of Ivan on social media.

