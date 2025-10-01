Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium hosting ‘Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium is getting ready for its “Jack O’Lantern Extravaganza.”

The event features a display of carved pumpkins in select parts of the zoo.

The zoo’s master pumpkin carver, Brenan Conway, said that 11 carvers and 10 illustrators worked 2,600 hours to carve more than 3,500 real and foam pumpkins.

“They can expect their minds to be blown. I mean, you’re going to come here and see things you didn’t even think you could with a pumpkin and you’re going to see it a hundred times over,” Conway said.

The Jack o’lantern extravaganza runs Oct. 2 through Nov. 2 from 6-30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. but will be closed on Oct. 6, 7, 14, 20, and 21.

Tickets are $20-$26 for adults, and children (2-13) are $15-$20.

