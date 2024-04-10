Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtles into the ocean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Pittsburgh Zoo and Aquarium released rehabilitated sea turtles into the ocean on Tuesday morning.

Six turtles, four green sea turtles and two Kemp’s ridley sea turtles were released at Little Talbot Island State Park in Florida.

The turtles were part of the zoo’s Sea Turtle Second Chance program.

