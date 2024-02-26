Pittsburgh Zoo CEO to address animal deaths

PITTSBURGH — A sea lion, an elephant and a gorilla died over three weeks at the Pittsburgh Zoo.

The latest death was Wednesday when Hawk the sea lion died during routine sedation.

The day before, a 2-year-old elephant calf named Tsuni died of a sudden brief illness. And on Feb. 1, a 31-year-old gorilla died while under sedation.

There have been five zoo animal deaths in the past 7 months. The zoo announced last July and August the deaths of an African lion and red panda, both after medical issues and procedures.

At 10 a.m. on Monday, the zoo’s CEO is expected to provide more details about the recent losses and care of the animals.

