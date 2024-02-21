Popular Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium sea lion dies at age 18

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium is mourning the loss of another animal.

The zoo says its popular sea lion, 18-year-old Seahawk (Hawk) died unexpectedly on Friday.

Hawk was exhibiting “unusual behaviors” and refused food for several days, the zoo says. To try and diagnose the ailment, the zoo’s team proceeded with a routine sedation, but he had an adverse reaction and did not survive the procedure. The zoo says his illness is the likely reason for this reaction.

“Hawk and his antics will be greatly missed. He leaves behind a legacy of conservation, including resident pup born last summer, Kai. As always, Zoo staff will honor the wonder inspired by Hawk and his fellow residents by continuing to focus on the well-being of our resident animals,” the zoo said in a post on Facebook.

The announcement of Hawk’s death comes less than a week after the zoo announced the unexpected death of Tsuni, a 2-year-old elephant calf.

