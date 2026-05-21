Pittsburgh’s floating barge ‘Shore Thing’ returning with expanded programming, new food offerings

PITTSBURGH — A floating barge along Pittsburgh’s North Shore is returning for a second season with expanded programming, new food offerings and artwork focused on sustainability.

The nonprofit RiverLife organized “Shore Thing”, which opens Friday, May 22, after drawing more than 50,000 visitors during its inaugural season last year. Organizers say the attraction will operate for a longer stretch this year since last year it opened in July.

One of the featured additions this season is an art installation created from recycled single-use plastics. Artist Kelly Jimenez and Alejandro Franco of La Vispera said they have spent years collecting household plastics to create pieces designed to resemble stained-glass windows.

“For the last seven years we’ve been saving all of these single-use plastics that come from our household to create something that looks a lot like a stained-glass window,” Jimenez said.

Visitors will also see the return of BG Brewing, which is expanding its food and beverage options this season.

“We genuinely believe that beverages bring people together, and so we get to do that on Pittsburgh’s riverfront with friends, and we’re excited to build on last year’s momentum,” said Alaina Webber.

RiverLife officials say the longer season will help support more community events on the North Shore.

“Last year we had about 100 days to experience the riverfront with Shore Thing, so having an expanded season allows us to do a lot more things,” said RiverLife CEO and President Matthew Galluzzo.

Among the new events planned is Chalk Fest, which organizers say will bring more than 25 artists from across the country to the North Shore next week, with Shore Thing serving as a central gathering space.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group