Pittsburgh’s largest ad agency Brunner reveals move-in date for North Shore headquarters

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s largest advertising firm is counting the days until it embarks on its next chapter in a new neighborhood.

Brunner confirmed that its official move-in date at 30 Isabella Street is August 24.

“We will have some staff on site the week of August 10, but much of that will be final move-in, set up, finishing some design elements and final new furniture delivery which will be rolling over a few week period,” said Ken Johns, chief client officer and partner.

Brunner, which has been based at 11 Stanwix Street in downtown Pittsburgh for 25 years, signed a 15-year lease for 27,000 square feet last summer. Renovation on the North Shore space began near the end of 2025 as the agency worked with LGA Partners, the downtown-based architecture and design firm, and construction firm P.J. Dick.

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