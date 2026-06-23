Pittsburgh’s new assistant chief sworn in

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have a new assistant chief.

Lori McCartney was sworn in Monday afternoon after serving as acting chief under Jason Lando.

McCartney was visibly emotional and made a few quick comments after the swearing-in.

“I look forward to serving in this new role. I will do my best to serve the citizens of Pittsburgh, support the chief, my fellow command staff members and the officers who work tirelessly on a daily basis to keep this city safe,” McCartney said.

McCartney’s rise to assistant chief was surrounded by controversy -- because she lives outside the city.

Mayor Corey O’Connor said that where she lives does not violate the home rule charter because he says police leaders were previously released from residency requirements.

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