Pittsburgh’s SSB Bank plans new branch

PITTSBURGH — A small community bank is expanding in a different direction — a retail plaza in Greenfield, near Squirrel Hill and Oakland — more than seven years after its last brick and mortar addition took its footprint north of Pittsburgh.

SSB Bank is planning a new branch at 4028 Beechwood Boulevard, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities which accepted the bank’s application. This was confirmed on Tuesday by J. Daniel Moon IV, SSB’s president and CEO.

Moon, who has led SSB since 2009, did not immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group