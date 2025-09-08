Pittsburgh’s Trinity Episcopal Cathedral reseals its historic 1870 cornerstone with new time capsule

PITTSBURGH — Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Pittsburgh resealed its historic 1870 cornerstone with a new time capsule during a public ceremony on Sunday.

Earlier this year, the Cathedral opened the 155-year-old cornerstone for the first time since its placement in 1870. Inside, they found a collection of 19th-century documents, newspapers, coins and artifacts that provide insights into the civic and spiritual life of Pittsburgh during the Reconstruction era.

These historic items are being archived and preserved for future study, ensuring that the past is not forgotten as the Cathedral looks to the future.

“The cornerstone is more than stone and mortar—it’s a sign of our foundation in Christ and of our place in Pittsburgh’s story,” said the Very Rev. Aidan Smith, Dean of the Cathedral.

The new 2025 time capsule includes letters, prayers and artifacts from today’s Cathedral community, capturing the spirit and life of the present day.

The cornerstone is planned to remain sealed for 100 years, with the intention of being reopened in 2125 by future generations.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group