Pizza Parma giving away free pizzas for Easter Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Pizza Parma is giving away free pizzas for Easter.

“As a family-owned and operated business, it’s important to us to ensure no one goes without food this holiday season,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

Anyone can pick up a free large pizza on Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at either Pizza Parma location.

Pizza Parma has two locations, one at 963 Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh and one at 217 S. Highland Avenue in Shadyside.

