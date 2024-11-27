Pizza Parma giving out free pizzas to anyone in need on Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Pizza Parma is giving out a free pizza to anyone who needs food on Thanksgiving.

Between 10 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day, anyone can pick up a free large pizza.

The pizzas will be available at both of Pizza Parma’s locations: Downtown Pittsburgh (963 Liberty Ave.) or Shadyside (217 South Highland Ave.).

“As a family-owned and operated business, it’s important to us to ensure no one goes without food this holiday season,” the restaurant said on Facebook.

