PITTSBURGH — A local restaurant is serving up a different kind of pie this Thanksgiving.

Pizza Parma announced on social media that it will give away a free 14-inch pizza to guests on Thursday between 10 a.m. and noon.

“As a family-owned and operated business, it’s important to us to ensure no one goes without food this holiday season,” Pizza Parma’s post reads.

The business has locations on Liberty Avenue, Downtown, and South Highland Avenue, Shadyside.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group