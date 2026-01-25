Pizza Parma offering free meals to those working to keep Pittsburgh safe during winter storm

PITTSBURGH — One Pittsburgh pizza place is thanking city workers for their services through free hot food.

Pizza Parma says it’s offering the free large pizzas to do their part to “support the people who are out there working to keep Pittsburgh safe and running.”

All public workers, emergency responders, first responders, bus drivers, and anyone affiliated with the City of Pittsburgh who is working during this storm can get their free pizza at either one of the restaurant’s locations.

Pizza Parma often gives back to those in need or to thank first responders. Almost every year, the restaurant gives out free meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas.

