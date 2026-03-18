Pizzaiolo Primo sets opening date for third location

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — The third Pizzaiolo Primo location is set to open in Murrysville on March 18.

First announced in February, Pizzaiolo Primo is taking over a former Atria’s restaurant at 4869 William Penn Highway. The restaurant has grown into a small chain since entrepreneur Ron Sofranko took over the original Market Square location, which he helped open in 2013 when it was Il Pizzaiolo Market Square. The Ron Sofranko Group then opened a second location in the Piazza development in South Fayette in 2023.

“Murrysville has the growth,” Sofranko said. “It’s at the east side of town so it draws from a wide range radius, all the way over to the Greensburg areas where I’m from all the way to the city.”

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