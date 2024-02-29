Plan to bring internet access to Pa. households, businesses takes step forward

PITTSBURGH — More than $1 billion in federal funds have been set aside to improve connectivity in Pennsylvania, as the process begins to identify homes and business that don’t have access to high-speed internet.

They’re eligible for grants from the Broadband, Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD program, part of the federal government’s Internet For All initiative.

“Kids who grow up in a household without an internet connection have lower GPAs. They’re less likely to go to post-secondary education,” said Evan Feinman, BEAD program director. “Elderly folks can’t age in place without internet connection.”

The Pennsylvania Broadband Office and NTIA will work with internet service providers to build or upgrade networks and infrastructure. The first step in the process is updating and refining current federal broadband data maps, which will show where broadband is available.

“These are not bullseyes around cities. It’s a paint splatter,” Feinman said. “Your neighbors who don’t have access to the internet are closer than you think, and they want it badly.”

Here in Pennsylvania, 10% of households don’t have access to a device. Data shows 13% of the state population is not using the internet, and 11% of households have no internet access or a device.

But for the most accurate information, your help is needed. Feinman is encouraging people to reach out to the state’s broadband office.

“If the broadband map shows broadband access at your house, and that’s not so, you need to speak up and get counted because, unfortunately, there’s only going to be one opportunity to get this right before we start building, and I don’t want see anybody get left behind,” Feinman said.

Visit internetforall.gov for more information.

