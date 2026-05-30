18-year-old man, 2 juveniles charged in burglary & theft incidents in Washington County communities

SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police have officially filed charges following a series of incidents in some Washington County communities.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 people to face charges in burglary, theft incidents in Washington County communities

In a social media post Saturday, Smith Township Detective Tyler Evans said he obtained a felony arrest warrant for 18-year-old Mason Comfort of Washington on Friday.

Comfort is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and loitering and prowling at nighttime, online court records show. He is being held in the Washington County Prison and has been unable to post bail, which is set at $20,000.

Two juveniles will also be charged, Evans said.

Evans thanked Trinity School District, the City of Washington Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the district attorney’s office for their help with the investigation.

“I thank our community once again for their cooperation, support, patience and understanding while I completed this investigation. I will be in contact soon to provide further updates, specific to each victim,” Evans said.

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