Plan to reconstruct one of Pittsburgh’s most prominent streets is about to go out for bidding

PITTSBURGH — A project that will reconstruct one of Downtown Pittsburgh’s most prominent streets is closer to being realized.

Mayor Corey O’Connor’s office says that the work for the first phase of the Smithfield Street Reconstruction Project will go out for bidding within two weeks.

Planned upgrades on Smithfield Street between Forbes Avenue and Sixth Avenue include complete reconstruction of the roadway, extended sidewalks, new curbs, pedestrian safety bump outs, signage, pavement markings, street landscaping and infrastructure for artistic lighting

The mayor’s office says the infrastructure improvements will promote pedestrian safety and create new opportunities, like outdoor dining.

“To have a more vibrant Downtown, we have to invest in opportunities on our main streets,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said. “Smithfield is an important corridor for transit, shopping and culture and it should be safe for pedestrians and vehicles.”

Phase one construction could begin this summer and is expected to take 18-24 months to finish. This first phase of work will “set the standard for future phases,” the mayor’s office said.

The project is a partnership between the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure, PennDOT and the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

