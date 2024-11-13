Planning commission approves project to bring development, including Ferris wheel, to North Side

PITTSBURGH — The Esplanade project has been in the works since 2017 and on Tuesday, developers got approval from City Planning Commissioners to move forward. It’s slated to bring 4,500 permanent jobs to the area and will have a $1.5 billion economic output to the region.

Tuesday, lifelong Manchester residents testified to the City Planning Commissioners.

“This is a win-win for our community,” said Dr. Fredrick Manion. “The Esplanade affords Manchester the opportunity to improve its infrastructure, walkability, Cyclability, direct connection to our rivers and transportation network, adding jobs, stores and affordable housing.”

Piatt Companies, the real estate developer for Esplanade, presented its master plan to city officials detailing the first phase of development which includes an outdoor plaza, an apartment building with 20% of the units marked affordable and a restaurant and retail complex.

“I’m excited by what I hear. I love the idea of having more businesses and restaurants that I can walk to, especially a grocery store and I love the idea of being more connected to the river,” Gabby Torborg, a Manchester resident, said.

Residents and the Pittsburgh City Planning Commission clapped after the $740 million project got the green light.

Esplanade is slated to be built on a 15-acre site between the Ohio River and State Route 65. Master plans include putting a giant Ferris wheel in, building a pavilion filled with restaurants and shops and restoring the riverbanks.

“Improving the riverfront so it can be enjoyed by everybody, creating public spaces that your kids can come and enjoy and it can be a really family-friendly place for everybody,” Lucas Piatt, CEO of Piatt Companies said.

Piatt told Channel 11 that he promises to use local and regional talent to build Esplanade.

“We’re gonna offer training programs for folks from Manchester and from the region to have opportunities to have jobs in the project,” Piatt said.

Developers plan to break ground in the spring of 2025 and hope to have the first phase of the project done by 2028.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group