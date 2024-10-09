Plan for massive North Side riverfront development, including Ferris wheel, advancing

PITTSBURGH — A project that would transform Pittsburgh’s North Side will go in front of city officials soon.

Piatt Companies has been working for years to get The Esplanade project ready for construction. The next step for their team is briefing the City Planning Commission this month and next for approval of the project as a whole.

A Piatt spokesperson tells us that if the project is approved in November, construction could start in early 2025, focusing on preparing the site for new buildings and trail improvements. At the same as crews are preparing the site, teams will design the actual buildings.

One of the marquee parts of this project includes a 50-meter Ferris wheel, a 300-unit apartment building, a marina, houseboats, a hotel, a new museum, parking and more.

The design also includes a space called the “Current,” which Piatt says is the centerpiece building for the project. The Current will have a four-season public garden, a brewery, a rooftop pool, multiple dining options and an event space.

Piatt is hopeful the first phase of the project will be complete by 2027.

