Plans unveiled for 2025 Pittsburgh Light Up Night, Peoples Gas Holiday Market

PITTSBURGH — Downtown Pittsburgh is set to dazzle with the return of the Highmark Light Up Night and Peoples Gas Holiday Market, kicking off the 2025 holiday season on Nov. 21 and 22.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, along with community partners, has announced a lineup of festive events that are expected to draw thousands to the city center. These events aim to support local businesses and provide memorable holiday experiences for visitors.

“The holidays bring people of all ages and from all corners of the region together in Downtown to celebrate beloved Pittsburgh traditions,” said Jeremy Waldrup, President and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

The Peoples Gas Holiday Market will open on Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. in the Cultural District, featuring chalets with high-quality gifts. This year, the market has moved from Market Square due to ongoing construction.

Highmark Light Up Night will take place on Nov. 22, marking its 64th anniversary with tree and bridge lightings, live music and a fireworks finale. The event begins at 4 p.m. and includes performances on the Highmark Main Stage and Xfinity Riverside Stage.

Santa’s House will be open from Nov. 21 to Dec. 24, offering children the chance to meet Santa and support the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank with a suggested donation.

Market Square will transform into a “Yinzer Wonderland” starting on Light Up Night, featuring family-friendly activities and a holiday window display competition.

