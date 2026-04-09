Pleasant temperatures to start Friday, showers end the day

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy some time outdoors on Friday, but plan for showers late in the day.

Highs will climb back into the mid 70s, so it will be mild, but rain chances go up through the afternoon.

Showers will start first north of Pittsburgh near Butler and Aliquippa, then slide south into the North Hills and Carnegie through the evening commute.

A few brief downpours and a rumble of thunder will be possible, but most areas will only see around .25″ of rain.

The weekend should be dry, and Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, with warmth sticking with us for much of the week next week.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group