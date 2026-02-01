Plum Borough School District recognized as a Great Pennsylvania School

PLUM, Pa. — The Pennsylvania School Boards Association recently designated the Plum Borough School District as a Great Pennsylvania School.

The honor recognizes public schools that excel in academic programming, community involvement, financial health and resilience.

“This designation reflects the high caliber of education our teachers provide, the dedication of our students and the investment of our entire community,” Dr. Rick Walsh said, superintendent of schools for the Plum Borough School District.

To earn the Great Pennsylvania Schools designation, districts must meet specific criteria across four distinct categories. The program evaluates how schools provide rigorous opportunities for students while maintaining transparent fiscal practices and emergency preparedness.

