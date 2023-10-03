Local

PNC acquires $16.6B in capital commitments facilities of failed bank

By Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times

WPXI PNC BANK PNC (PNC Financial Services) ( PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC.)

By Patty Tascarella, Pittsburgh Business Times

PNC has acquired a portfolio of $16.6 billion in capital commitments facilities from Signature Bridge Bank through an agreement with the FDIC as receiver. That includes $9 billion of funded loans.

Pittsburgh-based PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) announced the cash transaction on Tuesday and said the transaction closed on Monday.

The FDIC established Signature Bridge Bank on March 12, after being appointed receiver of the former Signature Bank, based in New York, by the New York State Department of Financial Services.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Westmoreland man arrested for stabbing mother while she slept, state police say
  • Man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old Charlotte Sena
  • Heavy police presence in Connoquenessing Township, state police say
  • VIDEO: Man who allegedly robbed 2 Pitt students in custody
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read