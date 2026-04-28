PNC cutting almost 800 jobs in Denver but still plans to hire there

Pittsburgh’s largest bank put close to 800 jobs on the chopping block in one of its newest markets due to overlap from its $4.1 billion acquisition of Colorado’s FirstBank.

But it’s not clear how the organizational changes will ultimately impact PNC‘s headcount in Denver due to more business lines, additional branches in the works and a designation that poises PNC to hire. PNC established Denver as a strategic technology location and plans to capitalize on the metro’s strong, established tech talent.

“PNC currently is retaining all client-facing roles,” a spokesperson told the Business Times via email. “Impacted employees are encouraged to apply for open roles within PNC and some have already accepted new roles.”

PNC declined to share any details about position types at this time.

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