PNC fintech subsidiary numo secures Bank of America partnership

PITTSBURGH — A young company nurtured in a Pittsburgh fintech incubator backed by PNC said it has been tapped as the exclusive offers platform for the second-biggest bank in the U.S.’s customer rewards program.

Bank of America has launched an upgraded BankAmeriDeals program powered by East Liberty-based numo, a provider of card-linked offer solutions. BankAmeriDeals is a cash-back rewards program that allows Bank of America credit and debit cardholders to earn statement credits on every day purchases, dining and travel.

“Our partnership with Bank of America dramatically increases the distribution of discounts and offers provided by our merchant network and facilitated by our platform,” numo CEO David Passavant said. “Our product now reaches roughly half of U.S. households.”

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